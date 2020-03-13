Mandatory Staff Picks: Scary Movie Selections For a Freaky Friday the 13th

You don’t need a reason to scare yourself silly with a horror movie marathon – but if you’re looking for an excuse, Friday the 13th is it. This superstitious holiday is perfect for cueing up a hair-raising scream fest in the comfort of your own home. Whether your fears revolve around a malevolent clown, a shape-shifting evil force, or a stalker ghost, Hollywood has just the supernatural villain you’re looking for. Prepare yourself for gratuitous carnage, breathtaking surprises, and plot twists that’ll blow your mind. These are the movies you need to see this Friday the 13th. We dare you to watch them alone in the dark.

1/10 'Friday the 13th' A summer camp reopens in a town where a boy once drowned due to the inattention of horny counselors. Now, a shadowy stalker is haunting the grounds in a gory game of Kill the Counselors.

2/10 'Hereditary' After the death of an elderly, mentally ill matriarch, her adult daughter and granddaughter start having sinister, supernatural experiences that threaten the well-being of the entire family.

3/10 'It Follows' Casual sex turns terrifying when a young man tells the woman he just slept with that he’s passed a shape-shifting phantom onto her. She must sleep with someone else to rid herself of the cursed being.

4/10 'It' Stephen King’s classic horror story recounts how a wicked clown torments a group of small-town kids known as The Losers Club.



5/10 'Midsommar' A group of friends travels to Sweden for a midsummer festival, unaware that they’ve actually fallen into the clutches of a pagan cult. Horror never looked so beautiful.

6/10 'The Babadook' An Australian widow and her 6-year-old son become obsessed with – and terrorized by – a spooky top hat-wearing storybook character.

7/10 'The Conjuring' This film focuses on Ed and Lorraine Warren (who were demonologists in real life), a husband and wife who are called upon to help a family free themselves from a haunted farmhouse in 1970s Rhode Island.

8/10 'The Ring' A creepy videotape followed by a phone call foretell the deaths of four teenagers. A skeptical reporter then watches the video, leaving her with only seven days to solve the spine-tingling mystery.



9/10 'The Witch' Tragedy befalls a 17th century Christian family in New England, turning them against one another as evil infiltrates their lives.

10/10 'Us' You get double the horror in this Jordan Peele film about families frightened to death by their murderous doubles.

