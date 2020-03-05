New Batmobile Straight Out of ‘Mad Max,’ Unlikely Fuel Efficient and Sends Clear Message Batman Is No Wuss

The Batmobile is getting an upgrade. Director Matt Reeves tweeted three photos of Batman’s new trademark vehicle yesterday, giving fans of the comic book hero a glimpse at the Caped Crusader’s sweet ride. Its vintage design and muscle car aesthetic immediately drew comparisons to Mad Max and The Fast and the Furious. (Meaning: it’s not fuel-efficient and announces Batman’s badassery on arrival.) The Batmobile won’t be the only way the Dark Knight (played this time by Robert Pattinson) will get around, though; rumor has it he’ll also be zipping through Gotham on a motorcycle, the likes of which should be equally eye-popping. The Batman, which costars Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) swoops into theaters on June 25, 2021.

Cover Photo: @mattreevesLA (Twitter)

Eat it up: New Batman Restaurant Puts the ‘Ham’ Back in Gotham

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Common of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Didn’t Even Get Dinner First For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as an Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.