Matthew McConaughey Wants 8 More Kids, Wife’s Vagina Not Alright Alright Alright With It

Matthew McConaughey is one of those guys who likes to grab life by the balls, but this time he’s taking aim at his wife’s genitalia instead. The charismatic actor and founder of the Just Keep Livin foundation confessed to wanting “eight more kids” at the HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy event in New York last week.

There’s just one problem: his wife, 38-year-old model Camila Alves, is not “alright, alright, alright” with popping out another litter of little ones – and McConaughey knows it. “My wife’s not on the same page,” he admitted to the crowd, acknowledging that procreation is a lot easier for men than women.

McConaughey and Alves, who married in 2012, already have three children: 11-year-old Levi, 10-year-old Vida, and 7-year-old Livingston. You’d think the 50-year-old Oscar winner would have his hands full between his family and Hollywood commitments. But nope.

“I remember at 8 years old, it’s really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad,” McConaughey said, making him the first man ever to aspire to fatherhood years before he could even get a woman pregnant. If a legacy is what McConaughey’s looking for, he’s already set up for success. Why he’d want to add eight more to his brood is beyond us. There must be other ways to ensure his name, influence, and memory live on that don’t involve overextending his poor wife’s vagina.

