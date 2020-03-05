Culture / Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg

RANKED! The Best Mark Wahlberg Movies (Ahead of ‘Spenser Confidential’)

by Mandatory Editors

Mark Wahlberg is one of Hollywood’s most underrated and underutilized actors. The man formerly known as Marky Mark made his film debut in the 1994 army comedy Renaissance Man and has appeared in a steady stream of flicks since. While often pigeon-holed into tough-guy roles (he does hold a gun more believably than most actors), he’s shown depth playing characters that range from a porn star to a gambling addict to a professional boxer. In addition to acting, Wahlberg is a prolific producer, a father of four, and the co-founder of burger joint Wahlburgers. But his next big project is Spenser Confidential. Ahead of that cop comedy, we’ve sifted through Wahlberg’s filmography and ranked his best movies.

Cover Photo: Lionsgate

