Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 169 Performances

4. Kyler Phillips

Clean combination punching and stellar topside grappling carried the MMA Lab prospect to a unanimous decision over Gabriel Silva in a three-round bantamweight scrap. All three cageside judges struck 30-27 scorecards for Phillips, yet another intriguing talent spawned by Dana White’s Contender Series. Silva was aggressive in spurts but lacked the horsepower necessary to give the John Crouch protégé real pause. Phillips pieced together two-, three- and sometimes four-punch volleys and wore down the Team Nogueira representative with sustained offense. He more than held his own on the ground, too, as he achieved full mount on multiple occasions and threatened Silva with a brabo choke in the third round. Phillips has rebounded from his first professional setback—a split decision loss to Victor Henry in 2018—with back-to-back wins.