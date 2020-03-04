Culture / Entertainment / Music
Adam Levine Maroon 5

Adam Levine Apologizes for Lackluster Performance in Chile, Implying a Good Maroon 5 Performance Is Possible

by Mandatory Editors

Even Adam Levine is as tired of Maroon 5 as we are. The frontman’s lack of enthusiasm was on full display last week during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile. The pop-rock band was half an hour late to the stage and Levine’s energy was dead on arrival.

To his credit, the day following the disappointing performance, Levine apologized to fans via an Instagram story. “To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me,” the tattooed singer said. “It impacted how I was behaving on stage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that.”

Maroon 5’s reps were less apologetic, claiming the band’s set started on time but was thwarted by technical issues. More likely explanations: Levine is over the hill (i.e. 40 years old). His wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is nine years younger than him and probably gives him a run for his money. Levine is also the father of two young daughters. Add to the fact that he’s “half-vegan” (whatever that means), so his iron levels could be low, leading to lethargy. Or maybe he’s just fed up AF with music that was better suited to the 20-something Levine was when Maroon 5 formed in 2001.

Whatever the reason, the real question is: why would fans expect anything extraordinary out of a Maroon 5 concert? The band’s cringe-worthy halftime performance at Super Bowl LIII should have been sufficient to scare them off. We’ll see if Levine recovers his oomph for the sex-soaked, radio-ready pop songs the group is known for or if it’s time to put this old dog down. Until then, stop throwing money at him.

Cover Photo: Mauricio Santana (Getty Images)

Wait, it gets worse: RANKED! The 20 Greatest Pop Culture Disasters of the Last 20 Years

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

The show won’t go on: 5 of the Weirdest Reasons Bands Canceled Tours or Shows

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.