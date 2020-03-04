Oprah Winfrey Falls on Stage While Talking About Balance, Might Want to Rethink ‘2020 Vision Tour’

Oh, how the mighty fall. Literally. On Saturday, while in Los Angeles on her 2020 Vision Tour, media mogul Oprah Winfrey stumbled, then tumbled, to the ground. Moments before, she had been walking across the stage while talking about balance: “Wellness to me means all things in balance,” she said. “And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.” Then she lost her footing and landed hard on her left bicep and hip. (No mic drop. She’s such a pro.)

She may have fallen, but she could — and did — get up. She sat up straight and exclaimed, “Wrong shoes!” (To which her stylist certainly started quaking in her boots backstage.) Then it was on with the show, which included an intimate chat with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

Winfrey is taking the spill in stride. “I didn’t think it was embarrassing,” she later told her BFF Gayle King backstage in a video. “I just thought, ‘OK, I fell. Everybody knows what falling is. You would prefer not to fall, but now I’ve fallen.’” On Sunday, she posted an Instagram pic of herself icing her knee (though not the one she landed on, which is odd) while reading the paper. “Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore,” the caption read.

We’re thinking she might want to rename her 2020 Vision Tour because the talking-about-balance-while-falling debacle is the definition of irony.

Cover Photo: Steve Jennings / Stringer (Getty Images)

