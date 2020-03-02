Culture / Entertainment
Netflix

9 Netflix Titles the Government Had Taken Down

by Jeff Kronenfeld

When you’re in hour 13 of a Grey’s Anatomy binge-fest on Netflix, who’s streaming who? What we watch is who we are. Of course, Big Brother and Big Business want to keep tabs. Some regimes firewall off their whole country to block content that scares them. Others take a more laissez-faire approach to the rights of citizens to stream. Netflix recently disclosed nine titles governments around the world made them remove. What better way to give the finger to censorship than by watching the banned titles on this list? From The Bridge to The Last Hangover, here are nine titles the masters don’t want you to see on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

Happy viewing: Netflix Reveals Massive 2020 Film Slate (Including 12 Upcoming Netflix Movies We’re Excited About)

Take a look: RANKED! The Best Video Game Movie Adaptations (Now That ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Is in Theaters)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.