Pete Davidson Netflix Special Reminiscent of Talkative Stoner Friend Who Won’t Go Home

You know that guy in college that you were casual acquaintances with? You’d see him around, usually playing hacky sack with his bros, and you’d nod at him for, like, four months straight until you actually had a conversation with him. Then, you’d realize he was a pretty funny dude and you’d invite him to your next party. Except, during the party, he kind of alienated everyone by talking too much about his ex-girlfriend, his coworkers at a job he didn’t like, and how people just didn’t “get” him. Then, at the end of the party, after everybody else left, he was still just sitting on the couch, talking even though you’re clearly not listening.

Well, that guy has a Netflix comedy special now and it’s called Alive From New York. As the title suggests, the special comes from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and it’s clear that Davidson has a lot to say about a lot of things. In the special, Davidson addresses his former relationship with megastar Ariana Grande, his work on SNL, his love-hate relationship with social media (especially Twitter) and more. So much more.

It’s clear that Davidson is working through some stuff and he’s using comedy as the medium in which to do so. That’s good. The problem is, in order to do so effectively, a comedian needs to actually be entertaining. Or relatable. Or likable. Unfortunately, Davidson is none of those things. Still, it’s encouraging to know good ol’ Davidson is doing well. We were happy to see him but, now, we just want him to go home.

Cover Photo: Netflix

