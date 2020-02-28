Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech

It’s been a big year for Joaquin Phoenix. He starred in the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, won an Oscar for Best Actor and has given lots of weird speeches at awards shows. He is also about to wed his longtime girlfriend, Rooney Mara. The couple met on the set of their 2013 film, Her, and struck up a romance during the filming of the 2016 film Mary Magdalene, in which Rooney played the titular character and Phoenix played, well, Jesus. Chances are, they did not remain celibate during the filming of this movie. But, their lack of chastity most assuredly led them on the path to nuptials, of which they are about to share.

Phoenix popped the proverbial question in July of 2019 and reports state that the two are just about to tie the knot. They’ve been shopping for venues in California and have reportedly acquired the services of a vegan catering company to provide an exquisite (and totally non-douchey) three-course meal.

The wedding is said to be small but will still cost almost $2 million. But that’s chump change to the Joker and his Harley Quinn. There’s even a rumor that Phoenix has dusted off his old guitar and is going to perform a song that he’s written for Rooney, a true June to his Johnny Cash. Whether the song takes place or not, wedding-goers can expect a night to remember. They might say they’re going to celebrate the eternal love of two human beings, but we’re pretty sure at least half of them are just going in hopes that Phoenix will get super drunk and deliver his own best man speech.

Cover Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

