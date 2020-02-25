Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 168 Performances

5. Dan Hooker

The City Kickboxing stalwart continued his ascent through the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s lightweight division, as he eked out a split decision over Felder in the UFC Fight Night 168 headliner. All three judges struck 48-47 scorecards, two of them doing so in Hooker’s favor. Hooker stayed at range and built an early lead with a series of kicks to the lower leg, a penetrating jab and stellar lateral movement. Despite sustaining significant damage to his right eye, Felder was merciless with his pressure and methodically chipped away at his counterpart’s defenses. He did his best work in Round 4, where he upped the aggression, staggered Hooker with a straight right and fired away with inside leg kicks and jabs. Felder wobbled “The Hangman” again in the fifth round but surrendered a takedown in the final minute—a development that perhaps sealed the victory for Hooker.