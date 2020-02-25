Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 168 Performances
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday made the 7,000-mile journey to Auckland, New Zealand, for UFC Fight Night 168. Fans were treated to an exceptional main event between lightweight action heroes Paul Felder and Dan Hooker, along with a breakout performance from fast-rising women’s strawweight contender Xiaonan Yan. While there were a number of memorable performances, five stood out.
5. Dan Hooker
The City Kickboxing stalwart continued his ascent through the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s lightweight division, as he eked out a split decision over Felder in the UFC Fight Night 168 headliner. All three judges struck 48-47 scorecards, two of them doing so in Hooker’s favor. Hooker stayed at range and built an early lead with a series of kicks to the lower leg, a penetrating jab and stellar lateral movement. Despite sustaining significant damage to his right eye, Felder was merciless with his pressure and methodically chipped away at his counterpart’s defenses. He did his best work in Round 4, where he upped the aggression, staggered Hooker with a straight right and fired away with inside leg kicks and jabs. Felder wobbled “The Hangman” again in the fifth round but surrendered a takedown in the final minute—a development that perhaps sealed the victory for Hooker.
4. Kenan Song
Song cut down former Hex Fight Series champion Callan Potter with punches in the first round of their preliminary welterweight tilt. Potter succumbed to blows 2:20 into Round 1, losing for the third time in five appearances. The 29-year-old Song feigned interest in a grappling exchange and let his hands do the rest. He pieced together a multi-punch volley that was punctuated by a right hook that floored Potter and rendered him incapable of defending himself. After Song cut loose with a few more punches, referee Neil Swailes moved in to prevent further carnage.
3. Jim Crute
The former Hex Fight Series champion submitted Michal Oleksiejczuk with a kimura in the first round of their light heavyweight co-main event. Oleksiejczuk conceded defeat 3:29 into Round 1, as he suffered his second defeat in as many appearances. On the heels of his Sept. 14 submission loss to Misha Cirkunov, Crute was relentless with his takedowns. He grounded Oleksiejczuk more than half a dozen times and methodically broke down the Polish knockout artist. After securing his final takedown, Crute moved to full mount and transitioned to side control before isolating an arm and hooking the kimura to force the tapout. Crute has netted two of his three UFC victories via kimura-induced submission.
2. Zubaira Tukhugov
The American Kickboxing Academy representative wiped out former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion Kevin Aguilar with punches in the first round of their preliminary featherweight affair. Saddled by his second straight loss, Aguilar packed his bags 3:21 into Round 1. Tukhugov fought with poise, patience and purpose. He sat down Aguilar with a left hook, allowed him to stand and cracked him with a thudding overhand right. Tukhugov then swarmed for the finish, as two right uppercuts preceded another slashing left hook. Aguilar hit the deck again, covered up under a barrage of punches and forced referee Marc Goddard to intervene on his behalf. The win was Tukhugov’s first since Dec. 10, 2015.
1. Xiaonan Yan
The China Top Team export had no trouble stepping over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she cruised to a unanimous decision over the former KSW champion in a featured women’s strawweight pairing. All three cageside judges scored it the same: 30-26 for Yan, who has posted five consecutive victories. Kowalkiewicz was woefully overmatched. Yan assaulted her with volume punching, leaving her with damage to both eyes. In between her efficient standup bursts, she mixed in several takedowns, consolidated them with ground-and-pound and flexed her superiority in all phases. Kowalkiewicz threatened with a heel hook at one point, but any thought of a miracle comeback was soon dimmed. Yan had her reeling with a body kick in the third round and later snapped back her head with a side kick to the face.
