Saved by the Bell

Reboot Lisa Turtle! Why the New ‘Saved by the Bell’ (And the Rest of Entertainment) Should Embrace Flaws and Bring Back Its Full Cast

by Sabrina Cognata

Bayside High better brace itself. Its OG con artist, Zack Morris, plans to return to Saved by the Bell for a reboot of the iconic show. It’ll reunite the cast with a new storyline without the addition of Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle. Voorhies blames getting cut from the reboot on the stigma from her bipolar disorder. She also says her feelings are hurt she isn’t being invited to take part in the cast reunion.

Leaving Lisa out isn’t just mean, it sets a bad example for a show that always prided itself on the teachable moment. March 30 is World Bipolar Day, Voorhies struggles with it, owns it, and yet has been excluded from the reboot because of it. The producers on the reboot should rethink their decision to exclude Voorhies from the reboot and bring back the entire cast. Keep reading to find out why.

Photo: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

