‘Breaking Bad’ Takes Another Turn With Jesse Plemons’ Creepy ‘Snow Globe’ Short For Todd

AMC is fleshing out its favorite psychopath (second only to Killing Eve’s Villanelle), Jesse Plemons’ Todd Alquist, with an El Camino short entitled Snow Globe. The release of this short on AMC’s official YouTube account coincided with Sunday’s television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie…which no one watched because everyone and their Blue Sky dealers caught it on Netflix last year. However, the Todd-centric short offered Breaking Bad fans something fresh: a deeper look at Todd’s obsession with Laura Fraser’s Lydia (whose voice is also featured in the short).

Snow Globe elaborates on the “perfectly normal” creation from El Camino we saw in Todd’s apartment. The work of art depicts Lydia sitting on a teacup as Todd admires from afar. It’s pretty fucking absurd (and not in an artistic movement kind of way). There are no surprises in Snow Globe; Todd is seen making said globe whilst leaving Lydia a voicemail (divulging a bit too much information).

Todd just can’t seem to convince his methylamine supplier of “Sharing the Night Together,” a song which El Camino has officially ruined (or immortalized, depending upon your worldview). She’s just not that into him. Snow Globe‘s length and tone are very reminiscent of the Breaking Bad minisodes that AMC released way back in 2009, 2010, and 2011 before the show’s second, third, and fourth seasons. In honor of yet another welcome addition to the Breaking Bad universe, let’s take a look back at some hilarious minisodes for those who either missed or forgot them.

Cover Photo: AMC

Just a reminder: The Jesse Pinkman Guide For the Appropriate Time to Call Another Man a Bitch

1/7 'Wedding Day' Hank goes missing right before his wedding ceremony and Walt finds him puking in a bush. Naturally, after a night on the town, Hank says he is having second thoughts; he met a "woman" named "Joan Crawford" at a bar called "The Ivory Swallow" who granted him the pleasure of oral sex. Walt convinces him that it's time to start a new life and leave Ms. Crawford in his closet. Watch the full short here.

2/7 'Team S.C.I.E.N.C.E.' An animated Jesse Pinkman production that begins with Walt, Skylar, and Walt Jr. in peril. Thankfully, Dr. Chemistry (Walt's superhero alter ego), Rewindo (Jesse), Apology Girl (Jane), Badger, Skinny Pete, and Combo come appear to save the day. The minisode ends with the team fighting Hector Salamanca and a "For Mr. White" dedication before fading to black. Watch the full short here.

3/7 'Good Cop, Bad Cop' This minisode gives Breaking Bad fans a look inside the bedroom of Mr. and Mrs. Hank Schrader. We see Hank and Marie experimenting with some classic police officer role playing; however, things never really climax (so to speak) as Hank takes issue with Marie's authenticity. She ultimately leaves him handcuffed to the bed. Watch the full short here.

4/7 'The Break-In' So, apparently Skylar had a yard sale without telling Walt and sold his vacuum cleaner...which Walt hid $47,000 inside. After trying to buy his vacuum cleaner back from the old lady who bought it (to no avail), Walt attempts to break into the old lady's house with Badger and steal it back. This minisode is fantastic just for the unexpected chemistry between these two characters. Watch the full short here.



5/7 'TwaüghtHammër' The story of Jesse, Badger, their curmudgeonly charming band (or as Jesse calls it, his band), and the song "Fallacies." "If you are a fan of the Albuquerque alt-emo-thrash-metal scene then you probably grew up to our songs." Watch the full short here.

6/7 'Letters to Saul' An advertisement for Saul & Associates shows Saul answers the mail of a woman named Julie who is accused of killing an elderly man. Saul advises her to sue the pharmaceutical companies because it was probably his medication that killed him? Also, don't say the word murder or write it down. Ever. Watch the full short here.

7/7 All of the Saul Goodman Ones There are a lot of Saul Goodman-related shorts. It's no wonder that the creators of Breaking Bad went ahead and made the spinoff Better Call Saul (they clearly love writing for the character). Most of the Saul minisodes are of the advertisement variety; some of the best are entitled Fernando, whose "mother's truck" was involved in a robbery, and Fatty Fat Fat, a commercial where Saul explains his plan to help obese people sue the fast food industry. "Just make sure to take the fries out of your mouth before you call so we can understand what you are saying."

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.