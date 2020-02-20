Culture / Entertainment
TV series

Hopper Lives: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Preview Sets Up All Our Favorite New TV Seasons on the Way

by Erica Rivera

Hollywood loves to tease us. And tease us it has with a slew of new trailers hinting at the amazing TV series on the horizon. From the return of Chief Hopper on Stranger Things to a new British gangster drama, there’s enough action, adventure, and excitement coming to streaming services that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats for the rest of 2020. We’ve rounded up the most enticing TV shows on deck with recently released trailers that have us eager for more.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.