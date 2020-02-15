This Week in Trailers: ‘French Dispatch’ Is Oh So Wes Anderson-y

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The French Dispatch. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Searchlight Pictures

The French Dispatch

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s comedy romance drama The French Dispatch, set to hit theaters on July 24.

The Hunt

More than four months since Universal Pictures decided to cancel the scheduled release of Blumhouse’s The Hunt last year, the studio has officially announced the new release date for director Craig Zobel’s horror thriller film. Universal’s decision was made out of respect in response to the horrific mass shootings that happened in Dayton and El Paso. Originally set to hit the theaters on Sept. 27, 2019, the Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank-led film will now make its long-awaited debut on Friday, March 13.

The Green Knight

A24 has released the first teaser trailer for director David Lowery’s upcoming medieval fantasy film The Green Knight, featuring our first look at Academy Award-nominated actor Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. Also starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, the film will hit the theaters on May 29.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for director Armando Iannucci’s upcoming comedy-drama film The Personal History of David Copperfield, featuring a new look at Dev Patel’s portrayal of the titular character. Also starring Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie, the film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 8.

Brahms: The Boy 2

To celebrate National Make a Friend Day, STXfilms has released the second and final trailer for Brahms: The Boy 2, starring Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.