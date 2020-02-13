RANKED! Will Ferrell’s Best Film Roles (In Anticipation of Him and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in ‘Downhill’)

4. 'The LEGO Movie'

Even though Ferrell has dabbled in the genre of family comedies throughout his career, his performance in The LEGO Movie offers the perfect amalgamation of both his comedic and dramatic chops. His dual role in the in the film not only plays to the best of his often-absurdist comedic sensibilities, but it also takes advantage of the (limited) emotional range that he brings to the table as an actor. Considering that his performance in The LEGO Movie is crucial for the emotional core of the story to land in the way that it does, the film also offers one of his most balanced overall performances.