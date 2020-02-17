Culture / Entertainment
Documentary Series

Best Documentary Series You’ll See on TV This Year (Like ‘McMillion$’)

by Erica Rivera

Life is stranger than fiction. If you want entertainment that will titillate, shock, and floor you all at once, you need to tune in to true stories. Thanks to the rise of streaming services, filmmakers are no longer limited by the two-hour documentary format. Instead, documentary series allow more in-depth investigation and intimate storytelling that gets into the nitty-gritty of some of the strangest situations, people, and phenomena happening in our world today. 2020 is already rolling out a fascinating roster of docuseries, and we’ve handpicked the can’t-miss ones. These are the best documentary series you’ll see on TV this year.

Cover Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for HBO

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.