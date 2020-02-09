12 Oscar Highlights That Perfectly Capture the 2020 Academy Awards
Snubs aside, Hollywood’s biggest night is always chock full of great moments. And even though the Academy accidentally Tweeted their own Oscar predictions just a few days ago, the 92nd Academy Awards still had a few surprises up its sleeve (like Bong Joon-ho sweeping it). Unlike the Golden Globes, the night was a bit more lowkey, with fewer jabs thrown at the industry and fewer calls for activism. Winners uniformly behaved, focusing on the love of family, the craft of filmmaking, and the empowerment of women. All in all, despite there being a room full of actors, it was a drama-free night with zero disasters. Here are the highlights.
Julia Butters accessorizes her red carpet look with a sandwich.
Butters makes sure to pack a lunch like any wise 10-year-old would. Just in case the craft services at the Oscars turns out to be as bland as the nominees, the Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actress sneaks a turkey sandwich into the Dolby Theater. What a pro.
Janelle Monae opens the show with shoutout to women filmmakers and Black History Month.
In a move to balance out some of this year's snubs, Monae sets the tone at the top of the show with a quick shoutout during the middle of her opening number.
Steve Martin and Chris Rock share opening monologue duties.
"So many great directors nominated this year."
"I don’t know, Chris. I thought There was something missing from the list this year."
"Vaginas?"
"Yeah."
Brad Pitt gets choked up during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor.
“I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here...once upon a time in Hollywood. Ain’t that the truth.”
Taika Waititi reels from his win for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Jojo Rabbit.'
“…Many other people that I would like to thank but I won’t because I can’t remember them. That’s it.”
Laura Dern gives a hometown shoutout during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in 'Marriage Story.'
“Some say never meet your heroes. But I say if you’re really blessed you get them as your parents.”
Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, and Gal Gadot introduce the first-ever female conductor of the Academy orchestra.
“We decided that after the show we’re going to start a fight club…the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood.”
Bong Joon Ho wins the Oscar for Best Director.
"If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you."
Billie Eilish (with brother Finneas) performs a tasteful version of the Beatles 'Yesterday' for the In Memoriam portion of the show.
With an understated performance, Eilish hits all the right notes for a moment of remembrance.
Olivia Coleman announces the award for Best Actor.
“Thank you for having me back. It’s such a pleasure to be here. Last year was the best night of my husband’s life.”
Joaquin Phoenix drops depth charges during his entire acceptance speech for Best Actor.
“Whether we’re talking about gender inequality, racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice…We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate and control, and use and exploit another with impunity.”
'Parasite' wins Best Picture.
Parasite takes the grand prize, becoming the first-ever foreign language film to win the honor. The lights go out halfway through the groups acceptance speech, prompting loud chants of "Up! Up!" from the likes of Tom Hanks and his front row compatriots.