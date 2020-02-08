This Week in Trailers: We Saw the ‘Spiral’ Trailer

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Lionsgate

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Lionsgate has released the trailer for the Saw reboot Spiral: From the Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock as a cop investigating a strange case.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Illumination has released the Minions: The Rise of Gru trailer for the upcoming sequel directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson. The film is set to hit theaters on July 3.

The Vast of Night

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for director Andrew Patterson’s upcoming sci-fi drama film titled The Vast of Night, featuring two young radio personnel as they investigate the weird mysterious sound they’ve picked up from the radio frequency. Starring Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz, the film will have its theatrical release on March 13 in theaters and on Prime Video.

The Jesus Rolls

Screen Media Films has released the full official The Jesus Rolls trailer starring John Turturro as Jesus Quintana in The Big Lebowski spinoff. The film is set to release in theaters on Feb. 28.

Radioactive

StudioCanal has released the official trailer for director Marjane Satrapi’s biographical drama film titled Radioactive, which centers on renowned scientist Marie Curie, who made significant changes in the world through her brilliant discoveries. Starring Academy Award-nominated actress Rosamund Pike, the film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and is set to hit the theaters in the U.K. on March 20.

