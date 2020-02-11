TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Television just keeps getting better and better and 2020 is shaping up to be its best year yet. With new streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max in the mix, show creators are being challenged to come up with higher quality entertainment with star-studded casts and innovative storylines. While we’re psyched about all the new shows debuting this year, we’re equally enthusiastic about TV series we’ve been faithfully following season after season. These are the TV shows returning this year that we can’t wait to binge on.

Cover Photo: HBO

1/10 'Barry' Television's favorite Midwestern hit man-turned-actor is back for a third season of this HBO black comedy. How dark will the show go this year?

2/10 'Billions' The testosterone-soaked financial drama returns for a fifth season on Showtime this year. With Taylor back at Axe Capital, Wendy's medical license intact, and Chuck foaming at the mouth for a takedown, the stakes will be higher than ever.

3/10 'Ozark' The money-laundering Byrde family is back for a third season of this gritty, violent Netflix series. Expect Marty's new casino boat to be front and center as the family funnels millions of dollars from a Mexican drug cartel through it with the help of Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner as manager Ruth.

4/10 'Fargo' It's been a minute since Fargo was on the air at FX, but it's coming back for a fourth season in 2020 with a new cast and a crime saga plot set in Kansas City circa 1950.



5/10 'Homeland' Indestructible spy Carrie Mathison takes a bow in the eighth and final season of the Showtime drama this year. But before the screen fades to black, she returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, and confronts the psychological damage from her season seven confinement in Russia.

6/10 'The Mandalorian' Baby Yoda is back this fall for season two of this wildly popular Disney+ Star Wars spinoff. And, really, he's the only reason we're all watching, right?

7/10 'Big Mouth' This animated coming-of-age comedy from Netflix perfectly captures the awkwardness of adolescence. Back for a fourth season this year, we'll be waiting with bated breath to see if former BFFs Nick and Andrew can make amends.

8/10 'The Morning Show' The flagship Apple TV+ drama returns in 2020 for a second season, which finds The Morning Show cast still coping with the outfall of corporate sexual harassment cover-up in the #MeToo era.



9/10 'Search Party' If you slept on this TBS series' first two seasons, you'll get a chance to catch up when HBO Max launches -- and enjoy a new third season on the streaming service as well. The dark comedy follows a foursome of 20-somethings seeking answers to a college classmate's disappearance.

10/10 'Shrill' Bumbling blogger Annie is back for a second season of this Hulu comedy series inspired by Lindy West's book of the same name. In this season, we find Annie happily coupled up with drifter Ryan, struggling to navigate freelance life, and literally screwing up her second chance at The Weekly Thorn. It's not as groundbreaking as the first season, but by the season two finale, it finds its groove and leaves viewers on a cliffhanger.

