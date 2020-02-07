Culture / Entertainment
Sundance films

The Best of Sundance Films We Can’t Wait to See

by Erica Rivera

Blockbusters and comic book movies have their time and place, but every once in a while, you want to watch a thought-provoking, unconventional film that turns everything you think you know about cinema on its head. That’s what Sundance is for. The annual film festival that takes place in wintry Utah features fresh voices, unique stories, and up-and-coming talent. Dozens of dramas, documentaries, and even a thriller or two are screened at Sundance every year, but we’ve waded through them all and selected the 12 best that deserve the top slots on your watchlist. Take a break from formulaic films and treat yourself to an exciting and unexpected movie adventure instead.

Photo: Chris Willard (Courtesy of Sundance Institute) 

