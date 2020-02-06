Culture / Entertainment
dogs movies

Classic Movies Starring Dogs That Make Actors Look Obsolete

by Christopher Osburn

The Academy Awards raises hell every year for its brutal snubs, but one group of performers is consistently overlooked, despite their efforts to make us smile, cheer, and even shed a tear. That’s right, we’re talking about our favorite canine costars, the myriad mutts that don’t get the props they deserve. (Don’t even try to convince us that Brad Pitt can get more emotion out of you than a sad, old dog limping home to be reunited with his family.) That’s why we decided that the time was right to give these disrespected dogs their due. Below, you’ll find our list of the best movies starring dogs, proving that we don’t need human actors around to muck up the works.

Photo: Touchstone Pictures

Let’s kick this pig: New Bacon Patch Reduces Cravings When You’re Jonesing For a Strip

That’s nuts: A Tribute to the Afterlife for Mr. Peanut

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.