RANKED! Blake Lively’s Best Movie Roles (Including ‘The Rhythm Section’)

Blake Lively first caught our eye on the CW series Gossip Girl. Since then, the Los Angeles native has amassed an admirable filmography across multiple movie genres. Whether she’s glamming it up in a Woody Allen period drama, fighting in a bikini against a bloodthirsty shark, or playing the love interest of one of our favorite comic book superheroes, the 32-year-old actress has us captivated. Her latest performance, in The Rhythm Section, showcases Lively’s chameleon-like capabilities, which we hope she’ll get to use more as her career evolves. As we wait with bated breath for her next big film, check out her best movie roles thus far, ranked!

1/10 10. 'Green Lantern' In this widely panned comic book movie, Lively still won us over with her depiction of Carol Ferris, the love interest of Hal Jordan. Apparently, she won over costar Ryan Reynolds, too, whom she married the year following this film's release.

2/10 9. 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' In this dramedy that follows one woman throughout her life span, Blake Lively plays the 20-something version of Pippa Lee, a party girl pursued by a much-older publisher.

3/10 8. 'Café Society' Starring in a Woody Allen film is a milestone in any actress' career, and Blake Lively met it in this 1930s romantic drama. As socialite Veronica, Lively encapsulated the ebullience and charm of a young woman in the golden age of cinema.

4/10 7. 'The Rhythm Section' Lively made an honorable effort as a British assassin determined to avenge her family's murder in this new action thriller. She's almost unrecognizable with short brown hair, passable accent, stony expression, and combat moves. If only the film had provided enough meaty material for her to sink her teeth into. Photo: Paramount Pictures



5/10 6. 'The Age of Adaline' As the titular Adaline, Lively shines as a woman untouched by aging. (Wait, is this a true story?) The rub is that because of her strange condition, she resists relationships. But when a man from her past (Harrison Ford) reappears and recognizes her, Adaline and viewers alike plummet headfirst into heartbreaking territory.

6/10 5. 'Savages' In this dark, drug-addled Oliver Stone thriller, Lively, as Ophelia, finds herself romantically involved with two best friends and pot entrepreneurs. But when Ophelia is kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel, the friends' approaches to getting her back are divided.

7/10 4. 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' In the film that put her on the map, and in a role that garnered a first Teen Choice Award nomination for Movie Breakout Female Star, Lively plays Bridget, one of four best friends nearing their final year of high school who decide to share an unusual pair of jeans. Lively's character Bridget wears them to Mexico, where she falls for -- and aims to seduce -- a counselor at the soccer camp she attends.

8/10 3. 'The Shallows' As injured surfer Nancy, Blake Lively carries this tense thriller almost entirely on her own as she fights for survival against an antagonistic shark. Lively brought athleticism, wave-riding skills, and gritty resolve to the terror-striken role.



9/10 2. 'A Simple Favor' In this stylistic thriller, Lively plays high-powered career mom Emily Nelson, who befriends lonely widowed vlogger Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick). As Emily, Lively exudes elegant beauty, empowered confidence, vulgar language, and a take-no-prisoners attitude – until she suddenly goes missing. Then her whole character becomes a twisted mystery that Stephanie must solve.

10/10 1. 'The Town' In this bullet-laden bank robbery flick, Blake Lively wowed as an addict, single mother, and Ben Affleck’s lover, Krista. Lively brought all her acting chops (and a Boston accent) to the table and proved that she has serious skills worthy of a star-studded action movie.

