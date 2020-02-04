Culture / Entertainment
Awkwafina

RANKED! Awkwafina’s Best TV and Movie Roles (Including ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’)

by Erica Rivera

Until recently, you probably hadn’t heard of Awkwafina, the Queens-bred rapper-turned-actress. Born Nora Lum, she first garnered attention for her 2012 viral hip-hop video “My Vag,” but her scene-stealing turn in Crazy Rich Asians and historic Golden Globe award-winning performance in The Farewell have put her front and center in the Hollywood spotlight. With her down-to-earth personality, authentic awkwardness, and hilarious comedic timing, Awkwafina is the relatable leading lady Tinsel Town needs right now. If you’re new to Awkwafina fandom, we’ve rounded up 10 of her film and television roles that will introduce you to the groundbreaking actress. Luckily for viewers, her roles have improved over time from frivolous comedies to serious dramas, so we’re sure the best is yet to come.

Cover Photo: Comedy Central

