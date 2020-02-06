Culture / Entertainment
Lethal Weapon

‘Lethal Weapon 5’: We’re Definitely Too Old For This (And Here’s Why)

by Josh Plainse

The Lethal Weapon character Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) once said, I’m too old for this shit and then he said it again—four times in total. After that fourth grumble, it appeared the sun had set on one of the most sympathetic homicide detectives to have ever graced the silver screen. However, according to a recent edition of The Hollywood Reporter’s Producer’s Roundtable, Murtaugh didn’t ride off into that sunset; he parked his wife’s station wagon and continued hanging out with the problematic Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson). Producer Dan Lin had this to say at that roundtable about Lethal Weapon 5:

We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie and [Richard] Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel [Gibson] and Danny [Glover] are ready to go, so it’s about the script.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been shook with this counterintuitive idea; back in 2018, Lethal Weapon director Richard Donner said that a very dark fifth film was in the works and would be called Lethal Finale. Catchy titles, nostalgia, and iconic buddy cop pairings aside, there are plenty of reasons why this is an ill-advised idea. We’re here to say that Murtaugh isn’t the only one who’s definitely too old for this and here’s why. 

