This Week in Trailers: Things Get ‘Fast’ & Ridiculous

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Fast & Furious 9. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious 9

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Fast & Furious 9, bringing back a few familiar franchise faces (and some new ones). The film will be getting a May 22 release.

The Photograph

There are two weeks left until the Valentine’s Day debut of the buzzed-about romantic drama The Photograph starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, and Universal Pictures has debuted a new trailer.

The Jesus Rolls

It’s been five years since it was first announced that John Turturro would reprise his greatest character, Jesus Quintana, in a spin-off from The Big Lebowski, entitled The Jesus Rolls. The teaser has finally arrived showing few things have changed for the deplorable bowler.

Fantasy Island

Sony Pictures has released the Fantasy Island final trailer for Blumhouse’s upcoming horror feature adaptation releasing in theaters on Valentine’s Day.

Swallow

IFC Films has released the official trailer for director Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ forthcoming psychological thriller film Swallow, featuring Haley Bennett as a pregnant woman who is forced to confront the dark secret of her past while also struggling with a dangerous eating disorder called pica. The film will be arriving in theaters and on VOD on March 6.



