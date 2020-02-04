Culture / Entertainment
Best Picture

RANKED! Every Academy Award Best Picture Winner of the Last Decade

by Taylor Salan

Since 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has celebrated the best movies in a given year. Although the Academy Awards started from humble beginnings, the Oscars have grown into a huge ordeal over the years. Of the 24 awards handed out every year, the most prestigious honor is the Best Picture award handed out at the end of the night. Unlike other categories, every member of the Academy is allowed to vote on the Best Picture award, which often makes it the most divisive award of the night. Especially in the last decade, best picture winners have not only seen varying degrees of acceptance but also fluctuating quality within the actual films themselves. With the 92nd annual Academy Awards quickly approaching, there’s no better time to look back on the Best Picture winners of the last decade and rank them.

Cover Photo: Summit Entertainment

Sorry not sorry: Jennifer Lopez Falls Off the Oscars, Unless They Quickly Create Category For Most Memorable Pole Dance

What a waste: Taron Egerton Can’t Feel the Love Tonight From the Academy for ‘Rocketman’, Despite Winning Best Actor at Golden Globes

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.