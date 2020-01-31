Culture / Entertainment / Sports
Bill Murray Still Sees His Shadow on the Set of ‘Groundhog Day’ For New Super Bowl Ad (A Retelling of the Movie Three Decades Later)

by Sabrina Cognata

If you’re a fan of the 1993 dark comedy Groundhog Day, you better tune into the Super Bowl. Beloved actor and all-around wild man Bill Murray teased a return to the set of the iconic dark comedy on his Instagram. Apparently, Murray will be reprising his role as Phil Connors in the form of a Jeep commercial during the big game, which occurs this Sunday, Feb. 2nd (aka Groundhog Day) when the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Keep reading for a brief retelling of Groundhog Day to prepare you for Sunday’s commercial. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Photo: Columbia Pictures

Weird news: Billy Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s

Craig Ferguson Explains ‘Groundhog Day’: It’s a Movie About Addiction

