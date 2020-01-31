Bill Murray Still Sees His Shadow on the Set of ‘Groundhog Day’ For New Super Bowl Ad (A Retelling of the Movie Three Decades Later)

If you’re a fan of the 1993 dark comedy Groundhog Day, you better tune into the Super Bowl. Beloved actor and all-around wild man Bill Murray teased a return to the set of the iconic dark comedy on his Instagram. Apparently, Murray will be reprising his role as Phil Connors in the form of a Jeep commercial during the big game, which occurs this Sunday, Feb. 2nd (aka Groundhog Day) when the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Keep reading for a brief retelling of Groundhog Day to prepare you for Sunday’s commercial. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Photo: Columbia Pictures

1/13 Before leaving to do live coverage of the groundhog's shadow, Pennsylvania weatherman Phil Connors tells Pittsburgh a blizzard definitely won't hit Western Pennsylvania.

2/13 On his way to the van, he runs into the new producer Rita Hanson. Rita is adorable and bubbly, a stark contrast to Phil, who's surly about everything, including the trip they're taking.

3/13 The next morning, Phil wakes up to Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe" on the clock radio. He hates it. He hates the town and the bed and breakfast he's staying in. During the live news coverage of the groundhog, Phil dials in his report and demands to leave.

4/13 Unfortunately, that blizzard he was so sure wouldn't hit, hits, and the news team is stuck in Punxsutawney. Annoyed, Phil heads back to the bed and breakfast and goes to sleep.



5/13 The next day, he awakes to the same annoying Sonny & Cher ditty. As the day progresses, he realizes he's reliving Groundhog Day.

6/13 After reliving the day multiple times, Phil begins to realize that he's stuck in some sort of time loop that nobody else is aware of.

7/13 This Sisyphean task of reliving the same day over and over starts to get to Phil.

8/13 Since he's stuck, Phil begins to give in to his darker impulses. He kidnaps Punxsutawney Phil, beats up Ned Ryerson, and goes on the joyride from hell.



9/13 His impulses get so dark, in fact, that Phil kills himself in a variety of colorful ways.

10/13 He eventually begins to confide in Rita about what's happening. She doesn't believe him, of course, but the loop forces Phil into a situation where he begins to realize he has feelings for Rita.

11/13 At the end of that day, he tries to cheapen it by hitting on her. In the morning, she's gone and it's Groundhog Day again.

12/13 Eventually, Phil decides to spend his time stuck in Punxsutawney to better himself and the townspeople. In doing this, he starts living his best life. One day, in particular, he kills the live segment and he and Rita spend a perfect day together.



13/13 Phil tells Rita that it doesn't matter if he wakes up to another Groundhog Day, he's in love with her and wants to move to Punxsutawney. The next day starts the same as the rest, but this time, Rita's in bed next to Phil.

How do you think Sunday’s commercial will continue where the film left off? Let us know in the comments!

