‘Almost Famous’ Still Hits the High Notes 20 Years Later

Cameron Crowe’s autobiographical coming-of-age story is more than just a love letter to rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a love letter to family, both the one you’re born into and the one you find on the high road of life. Filled with classic lines, multilayered characters, and one of the best soundtracks of the past 20 years, Almost Famous still plays better than most aging rockers headlining an outdoor music festival. Plus, it made jumping off the roof into a pool a rite of passage.

To celebrate all the raucous action, we’ve collected our favorite GIFs from this turn-of-the-century movie classic. And while a musical version recently hit the stage (to some acclaim), there’s something to be said for the original. From the luminescent Kate Hudson to a young Zooey Deschanel, with a scene-stealing Philip Seymour Hoffman, and a very small cameo by Marc Maron, Almost Famous will put a smile on our face no matter what kind of music you dig. So dig in because it’s all happening, man.

Photo: DreamWorks Pictures

