RANKED! The 10 Biggest Super Bowl Halftime Show Fumbles

1. Super Bowl LIV (2020)

True, this is a prediction, but this year's Super Bowl has all the ingredients of a catastrophe. The setting is Miami, so Jennifer Lopez's sassiness and from-the-blockiness will be on level 1,000 before she even takes the stage. She'll definitely have the sparkliest microphone we've ever seen, in an attempt to blind us from her lip-synching and badly written songs. Then we throw Shakira in the mix to spice it up with her Kermit the Frog-ranging vocals and hip-forward dance techniques. There's sure to be unintentionally, but enormously hilarious, costumes and at least 1,000 background dancers. Top it off with random camera shots of Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's boy-toy and native Miamian, and this halftime show has all the makings of a train wreck of randomness with a twist of terrible music.