RIP Kobe: 25 GIFS That Capture The Greatness Of Laker Icon Kobe Bryant

41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier today. The retired Lakers’ forward’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was also in the crash and did not survive. According to reports, a fire broke out on the helicopter, which plummeted into a mountain. There were no survivors on board and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. RIP Kobe. Today we remember the basketball star who stole our hearts with 25 GIFs that personify the titan he was on the court.

Photo: Hannah Foslien / Stringer (Getty Images)

1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25



5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25



9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25



13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25



17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25



21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25



25/25

RIP Kobe Bryant: 30 Most Iconic Pictures Of The Lakers’ Most Notorious Forward

How will you pay tribute to the iconic player? Let us know your plans for remembering Kobe Bryant.