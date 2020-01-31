Guy Ritchie’s ‘Snatch’ 20 Years Later: Where Are They Now?
Snatch was not only a mainstream hit catapulting Guy Ritchie on the map as a premier writer and director, but it also succeeded among harsh critics and movie snobs alike due to its gritty feel and hilarious juxtaposition of criminal action-comedy genius. The film jump-started several actors’ careers as well, making Jason Statham a household name and furthering the concept that Brad Pitt was so much more than just a good-looking, talented, remarkable, perfect specimen of a man – he was also funny. So, what have all these extremely talented individuals been doing since Snatch taught us all what a Pikey was? We decided to do some digging, not for diamonds, but for careers. Enjoy!
Benicio del Toro
Benicio del Toro is a generational talent as an actor. He's one of the best we've seen over the past 25 years. In Guy Ritchie's Snatch, Del Toro plays Franky Four Fingers, a completely relatable character whose love of being a jewel thief was only surpassed by his love of debaucherous gambling. Del Toro has gone on to steal viewers attention in other classics such as: Traffic, 21 Grams, Sicario, and the award-winning Showtime limited series, Escape at Dannemora. He's a sneaky top five actor of all time.
Rade Serbedzija
Not necessarily a household name, but you'll remember him in Snatch as the murderous, knife-wielding badass who's impossible to kill and known as Boris "The Blade" or Boris "The Bullet Dodger." Why was he called that? Because he dodges bullets. Serbedzija is a graduate of the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Zagreb (10 points if you can name what country that city is in). He's worked steadily in movies and TV for years, with memorable moments in movies like Batman Begins, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1, X-Men: First Class, and Taken 2.
Brad Pitt
What can we say about Brad Pitt that hasn't already been said at this point? He's just another average-looking, mildly talented actor that never really moves the needle for anyone. We really hope someday he catches a break and becomes an above-average actor with OK good looks.
Alan Ford
Alan Ford played Brick Top in Snatch, a pig-farming, tea-drinking, grandpa glasses-wearing mobster that you never want to be in debt to. Alan Ford's memorable character in Snatch was only the beginning for this lovable actor. Who could forget his intoxicating roles in TV and films like: Hotel Babylon, Night Dragon, Strippers vs Werewolves, Cockneys vs Zombies, and Skin Traffik. It's awards season year-round for Ford.
Dennis Farina
He played Avi the criminal jewelry dealer in Snatch, a perfect role for such a seasoned actor, especially since Dennis Farina was a Chicago cop for years until he literally fell into acting. While roaming the streets of the Windy City, he landed a gig as a police consultant for director, Michael Mann, in a film called Thief. Five years later, at the age of 42, with the help of several acting classes, Farina was cast as a lead by Michael Mann in his TV series Crime Story. Sadly, Farina passed away at the age of 69 from lung complications in 2013 after an exceptional TV and film career that spanned almost 30 years. Coincidentally, his last film was titled Lucky Stiff.
Lennie James
He played Sol in Snatch, a lovable, wannabe thief and criminal mastermind whose unlucky crew of misfits somehow managed to magically still be alive at the end of the film. James had a tumultuous career for several years after Snatch, but started to see an uptick with roles in TV series like Jericho and Hung. But, he really hit it big when he landed a lead role on The Walking Dead which parlayed into Fear the Walking Dead and we're sure will also eventually become a part of the continued zombie series, Married to the Walking Dead.
Robbie Gee
Vinny from Snatch paired with his criminal buddy well as another bumbling wannabe thief. But, much like the actual diamond in Snatch, Robbie Gee's career has left a bit to the imagination since the conclusion of the film. He's steadily worked in TV and film, but unless you caught his brief existence in Underworld or a random montage in Pirates of the Caribbean, you probably haven't caught glimpse of his work for quite a while.
Stephen Graham
Tommy has moved up in the world! Stephen Graham can credit his rise to notable stardom - or at the very least, "Hey, that's that guy" stardom - to Guy Ritchie and the success of Snatch. Since then, he's had major roles in Gangs of New York, HBO's hit shows Boardwalk Empire and Band of Brothers, as well as Johnny Depp's crime biopic Public Enemies. In fact, Graham has played the role of two well-known, real gangsters: Baby-Face Nelson (Public Enemies) and Al Capone (Boardwalk Empire). He's apparently quite serviceable as old-timey, short criminals.
Jason Statham
Where to begin? Jason Statham became the No. 1 random action movie actor for a solid run of about 20 years now, including roles in the Transporter franchise, The Italian Job, The Expendables franchise, and the Fast and Furious franchise. It's safe to say that Statham has gotten pretty damn good at running towards and away from bad guys while firing large weapons at random henchmen - and also building a sizable fortune to go with it.
Vinnie Jones
Before he was Bullet Tooth Tony in Snatch, he was actually a professional footballer (soccer) in England. And wouldn't you know it, he was an enforcer on the field as well as on screen! He became somewhat famous in England after being caught on camera grabbing an opposing player by his testicles to slow him down. So, you can see why he was a perfect match for Guy Ritchie. His nickname in real life is "The Axe" for goodness sake. Jones blew up in stardom after Snatch and has been in tons of movies and TV series over the last 20 years, with his latest success being the immensely popular TV series Arrow.
