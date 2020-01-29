RANKED! The Best of Guy Ritchie’s Movies (Now That ‘The Gentlemen’ Is in Theaters)

4. ‘The Gentlemen’

As Ritchie’s big return to the gangster genre, The Gentlemen is a good return to form for the director. It’s by far his most self-aware and self-referential movie, which is an interesting enough addition to make it a rock-solid effort for Ritchie. It’s also a whole hell of a lot of fun and is arguably his funniest movie to date. With that said, The Gentlemen is nothing groundbreaking for the filmmaker by any means. Rather, it is merely an affirmation that Guy Ritchie is still able to bring a different approach to the genre that made him the filmmaker he is today.