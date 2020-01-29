Culture / Entertainment
Raging Bull

Then and Now: The Cast of ‘Raging Bull’ Continues to Rage on 40 Years Later

by Jeff Kronenfeld

It’s funny now hearing Martin Scorsese thought Raging Bull would be the last film he ever directed. Not quite. Actually, not by a long shot. Four decades later, he still pumps out major movies every couple of years, though nothing quite matches the raw psychological intensity of Raging Bull. Legendary writer and director Paul Schrader’s screenplay is a big reason. Robert De Niro‘s performance is another factor. He paces the ring like a wild animal at some points, or sobs like a broken man at others. Scorsese pulled out all the stops. The sound editing in particular crackles with feverish intensity. It’s not hard to see why people still want to see more. We catch up with where the talent that made this film a slice of cinema history is today.

Photo: Chartoff-Winkler Productions

Celebrating 25 Years Since the Smash Hit ‘Batman Forever’ Almost Killed Comic Book Movies

The ‘Joker’ Movie Guide to Creating an Oscar-Worthy Comic Book Film (That Blows Away Every Superhero Movie Before It)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.