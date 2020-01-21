Binge & Buy: ‘Zombieland’ Sequel Wants You to Nut Up or Shut Up

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Jan. 21! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Zombieland: Double Tap, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2020.

Mandatory top 10 of the 2010s: The 10 Best Original Movies of the Decade

1/10 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Through comic mayhem from the White House to the heartland, four slayers face off against new kinds of evolved zombies and new human survivors. Photo: Sony Pictures

2/10 'The Addams Family' Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and utterly iconic, the Addams family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. Photo: MGM

3/10 'Black and Blue' When her body cam captured corrupt cops killing drug dealers, a female rookie must fight to stay alive in order to expose the truth. Photo: Sony Pictures

4/10 'Countdown' A young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die. Photo: STX



5/10 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, it’s game on, as the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop the madness all over again! Photo: Saban Films

6/10 'The Courier' In this intense action-thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and Olga Kurylenko, a female motorcycle courier must fight off a sadistic crime boss's henchmen in order to protect the one witness that can bring him down. Photo: Lionsgate

7/10 'I See You' Helen Hunt stars in this mind-twisting psychological thriller. The lead investigator on a missing persons case struggles to balance work and home life. But when the family is put in mortal danger, an evil truth about their home is finally uncovered. Photo: Saban Films

8/10 'The House by the Cemetery' Dr. Norman Boyle accepts a research assignment abandoned by a colleague who has committed suicide. Norman discovers his colleague had become consumed with the history of the home's original owner, a turn-of-the-century surgeon named Dr. Freudstein who possessed a fondness for illegal experiments. Photo: Blue Underground



9/10 'Cimarron' Cimarron is a moving saga about the life of a wandering Oklahoma pioneer and his frontier family from 1890 to 1915. Photo: Warner Archive

10/10 'Gregory's Girl' A comedy about a wimpy 16-year-old who is going through his first high-school crush...on the girl who replaced him on the school's winless soccer team. Photo: Film Movement

Skip ’em: The 20 Most Disappointing Movies of the Last 20 Years

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.