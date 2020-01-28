Culture / Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Falls Off the Oscars, Unless They Quickly Create Category For Most Memorable Pole Dance

by Mandatory Editors

Of all the snubs in the 2020 Oscar nominations, there’s one that stings movie fans most: that of Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers. The entertainer with over three decades of acting experience was a strong favorite to win Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, yet somehow the Academy didn’t get the memo about her career-best performance as exotic dancer Ramona in the sexy, scandalous, based-on-a-true-story drama. Unless the Academy quickly creates a new category for Most Memorable Pole Dance, Lopez will be left out of this year’s accolades. What happened? We have a handful of theories that explain the oversight below — but we’ll never forgive the Academy for ignoring one of the best actresses to appear on screen this year.

Cover Photo: Annapurna Pictures 

