20 Catchy New Categories We’d Like to See at this Year’s Oscars
If anything is apparent after the abysmal 2020 Oscar nominations, it’s that the Academy is in need of some fresh blood. The antiquated categories of Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor/Actress just aren’t going to cut it anymore. Modern audiences appreciate nuance, diversity, and a sense of humor in their award nominations and the Academy Awards are increasingly becoming irrelevant to younger generations. That’s why we’ve brainstormed 20 new categories we’d like to see at the Oscars and named the obvious winners of each (because Oscar voters are nothing if not lazy movie-goers). We hope the Academy takes note and incorporates some of them into next year’s ceremony.
Best Horror Film
Obvious Winner: Us
Best Sequel
Obvious Winner: John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Best Reboot
Obvious Winner: The Lion King
Best Battle
Obvious Winner: 1917
Best Cameo
Obvious Winner: Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe
Best Tear-Jerker
Obvious Winner: The Farewell
Best Directorial Debut
Obvious Winner: Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Best Female Directors
Obvious Winners: Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Kasi Lemmons for Harriet, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Alma Har'el for Honey Boy.
Most Inclusive Cast
Obvious Winner: Hustlers
Best Villain
Obvious Winner: Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Best BFFs
Obvious Winners: Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart
Best Dynamic Duo
Obvious Winners: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Lovers
Obvious Winners: Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel in Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Late-Night Talk Show Host
Obvious Winner: Robert De Niro in Joker
Best Pope
Obvious Winner: Pope Francis in The Two Popes
Best Train Wreck
Obvious Winner: Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell
Best Stoner
Obvious Winner: Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum
Best Marital Strife Scene
Obvious Winner: Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Best Body Armor
Obvious Winner: Avengers: Endgame
Best Pole Dance
Obvious Winner: Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers
