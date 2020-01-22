Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ vs. ‘Bad Boys II’ (A Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Bad Boy Battle)

Bad Boys is one of the most interesting movie franchises of the last 25 years. The first film proved Will Smith could carry a franchise, made Michael Bay a hot-shot director and pigeon-holed Martin Lawrence as the Ernie to Smith’s Bert for the next quarter-century. The sequel, uniquely titled Bad Boys II, was released eight years after the original. While Bad Boys II is arguably one of Michael Bay’s most fascinating and divisive movies, the franchise would remain dormant for the better part of another 17 years. Even though it hasn’t remained that way for a lack of trying, the latest entry in the franchise – Bad Boys For Life – has finally arrived in theaters. While a new pair of filmmakers have taken over the reins of the franchise, the question still remains: is the threequel worth the nearly two-decade wait? Let’s find out in our latest installment of Mandatory Movie Battles between Bad Boys II and Bad Boys For Life [cue theme song].

Cover Photos: Sony Pictures

1/7 Action/Bayhem There’s no doubt that the signature of both Michael Bay and the franchise itself is the action. Especially after Bad Boys II, this so-called “Bayhem” came to define Hollywood action blockbusters for the better part the decade that would follow. While the action in Bad Boys For Life is certainly commendable (and far more comprehensible), there’s no doubt that Bad Boys II is far more influential in terms of its action. Winner: Bad Boys II

2/7 Comedy Another trademark of the Bad Boys movies are the comedic elements. While the first film actually has some decent comedic moments, Bad Boys II represents the worst comedic tendencies of Michael Bay as a filmmaker. It’s filled with recurring jokes related to toxic masculinity and homophobia; even dead corpses are used as a punch line. In essence, it’s the type of immature comedy that is funny for teenage boys but no one else. On the other hand, Bad Boys For Life actually features some mature humor and recurring gags that are legitimately funny, which is why it wins this round. Winner: Bad Boys For Life

3/7 Cinematography The Bad Boys franchise is less known for its cinematographic prowess and more for its crazy editing. Although the schizophrenic editing of Bad Boys II might imply otherwise, there’s some legitimately great cinematography from Amir Mokri. With that said, Robrecht Heyvaert’s cinematography in Bad Boys For Life is not only outstanding but is also far less less dated than its predecessor. While the latter nearly wins this round because it isn’t absolutely hacked to death, the iconography and influence of the former are undeniable. Winner: Bad Boys II

4/7 Writing All three Bad Boys movies certainly don’t represent the peak of screenwriting, often utilizing tired buddy-cop tropes and clichés to tell the story. While all three films have utilized different sets of writers, Bad Boys For Life contains the best writing of the series. Written by Chris Bremner along with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan, the threequel offers some great set pieces, genuinely surprising plot points, and – most importantly – actual meaningful character development. It’s certainly not Oscar-worthy writing, but it perfectly captures what Bad Boys is all about. Winner: Bad Boys For Life



5/7 Direction As the director of both Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, Michael Bay has never been interested in providing nuanced direction for his actors. As indelible and unique as Bay’s direction is in Bad Boys II, it also pales in comparison to its follow-up. The latest film, which was directed by relative newcomers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is a far more effective movie than its predecessor. In short, Bad Boys for Life actually contains scenes that are longer than two minutes, small beats of introspection, and far less gratuitous violence. For these reasons and many more, the latter wins this round. Winner: Bad Boys For Life

6/7 Supporting Cast One of the best aspects of the Bad Boys movies is the variety of supporting players that make appearances. While Bad Boys For Life includes some franchise newcomers such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, and Paola Núñez, Bad Boys II also features an eclectic supporting cast that consists of Gabrielle Union, Michael Shannon, and Peter Stormare. Even though the true MVP of the franchise, Joe Pantoliano (aka Joey Pants) makes appearances in all three movies, he has the most impact in the threequel. Ultimately, it’s Pantoliano’s surprisingly excellent performance in Bad Boys For Life that proves to be the difference-maker in this category. Winner: Bad Boys II

7/7 Leading Duo Chemistry If we’re being honest with ourselves, the real reason people love this franchise is the chemistry between the leading duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Even though every movie in the franchise excels in this department, each movie also brings a different kind of energy to Mike and Marcus’ friendship. With that in mind, Bad Boys for Life tests their relationship in an interesting and challenging way. It’s not that the other movies don’t do this, it’s just that this one does it in a slightly more convincing and entertaining way. Winner: Bad Boys For Life

Mandatory Movie Battles: 2009 vs. 2019 in Film

While each of the movies in the Bad Boys franchise has its own merits, there’s no doubt that the latest film is the most refined and effective entry of the entire series. If the original film was a fun buddy cop procedural and Bad Boys II was a balls-to-the-wall action thrill ride, then the latest entry somehow manages to find an effective symbiosis between the two. In essence, Bad Boys For Life is the type of film that understands the strengths and weaknesses of the franchise. As a result, the movie plays into the many strengths of the franchise, while also minimizing its many weaknesses.

Overall Winner: Bad Boys For Life

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.