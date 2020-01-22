Mandatory Awards Show Battles: Golden Globes vs. the Oscars

Inclusivity

Both awards shows have work to do when it comes to better representing the diverse array of talent in entertainment. This year, however, it became clear that the Academy is way behind the times when it shut women out of the Best Director category, despite a number of female filmmakers who deserved a nod. This wasn't an isolated event, either; it's the 87th time the Academy shunned female directors completely. And we haven't even touched on the lack of racial and cultural diversity in other categories, which in the past has earned the show the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

The Golden Globes also gives statues to mostly white winners. Awkwafina's win this year for Lead Movie Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for The Farewell was a first for an Asian actress in the show's 77-year history. You'd have to go all the way back to 1993 to find another actress of color who won that award (Angela Bassett for What’s Love Got to Do With It). Still, there seems to be more momentum toward diversity in the Golden Globes crowd than at the Academy.

Winner: Golden Globes