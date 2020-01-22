Mandatory Awards Show Battles: Golden Globes vs. the Oscars
We’re deep in the midst of awards show season. Cue red carpets, bespoke fashion, politically-infused acceptance speeches, and a whole lot of golden statues. For entertainment fans, the awards show options seem endless, but we only have so much time to see who wins what. For TV fans and movie buffs, that means narrowing down awards show screentime to the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. But these two broadcasts vary greatly in their approach to handing out accolades, and only one can be deemed the best. That’s why we’ve pitted the Golden Globes versus the Oscars in the first-ever Mandatory Awards Show Battle!
Mood
The Golden Globes have an open bar, which immediately indicates what kind of atmosphere the show promotes. The Academy Awards, in contrast, have a totally uptight vibe. Even the jokes aren't funny. Is anyone there having a good time? We think not.
Winner: Golden Globes
Hosts
Both awards shows have been hostless at some point in their histories. When they’ve had hosts, however, it’s been hit or miss. Ricky Gervais has been a frequent host of the Golden Globes, interspersed with stints from celebrity comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers. The Oscars were at their best when repeat host Billy Crystal was at the helm, though Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, and Whoopi Goldberg all held their own on stage in the past as well. In one of the toughest gigs on television, it’s hard to say which awards show does it better. But since the Oscars is approaching its second year without a host, we'll give the edge to the Globes.
Winner: Golden Globes
Categories
The Golden Globes have a more pop culture slant to their categories than the Oscars do. Television is quickly becoming king in the entertainment world, and the Golden Globes acknowledge that every year by doling out awards for the small screen's biggest influencers. The fact that they also honor musicals and comedy movies makes way for a wider array of talent to receive recognition. The Oscars stick exclusively to film, which might have made sense when the awards show first started, but its nearsightedness seems antiquated now.
Winner: Golden Globes
Inclusivity
Both awards shows have work to do when it comes to better representing the diverse array of talent in entertainment. This year, however, it became clear that the Academy is way behind the times when it shut women out of the Best Director category, despite a number of female filmmakers who deserved a nod. This wasn't an isolated event, either; it's the 87th time the Academy shunned female directors completely. And we haven't even touched on the lack of racial and cultural diversity in other categories, which in the past has earned the show the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.
The Golden Globes also gives statues to mostly white winners. Awkwafina's win this year for Lead Movie Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for The Farewell was a first for an Asian actress in the show's 77-year history. You'd have to go all the way back to 1993 to find another actress of color who won that award (Angela Bassett for What’s Love Got to Do With It). Still, there seems to be more momentum toward diversity in the Golden Globes crowd than at the Academy.
Winner: Golden Globes
Prestige
Winning an Oscar is a career-changing event that only a select group of entertainment industry professionals enjoy. Golden Globe awards are still brag-worthy, but they're not the highest honor in La-La Land.
Winner: Oscars
Fashion
Both awards shows are known for attendees' bold fashion choices, but the biggest gowns, most dapper tuxes, and best designer names show up on the Oscars' red carpet.
Winner: Oscars
Voting
The voting procedures for awards shows, especially for the Academy Awards, are complicated. So we'll focus on the voting body. For the Golden Globes, that means the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of around 90 members based in Southern California who cover entertainment for publications in 55 countries worldwide. In other words, they're journalists and critics.
The Oscars rely on the opinions of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which consists of approximately 8,700 voting members, all of whom work directly in the entertainment industry. When it comes to which awards show is most meaningful for the nominees, it's likely the Oscars, because they're being nominated by their professional peers, not outsiders looking in.
Winner: Oscars
Statue
While it might seem odd to express a preference for a statue shaped like a naked man, that's what we're going to do. The Golden Globes statue is nice and all, but it's so literal, whereas the Oscar statue is so photogenic and, well, gripable.
Winner: Oscars
Surprises
We mentioned the Golden Globes' open bar already, so this is a no-brainer. Free-flowing Champagne means unscripted acceptance speeches, cringe-worthy moments, and embarrassing bloopers galore. The surprises at the Oscars, however, are mostly of the disappointing variety.
Winner: Golden Globes
It used to be that the Golden Globes served as the precursor and predictor for the Oscars. The Golden Globes were awards show foreplay, if you will, but the Oscars were always on top. Now, however, with the increasing availability, quality, and popularity of television series, especially on streaming services, the Oscars seem downright restrictive and old-fashioned in their focus on film. Coupled with the Academy’s lack of inclusivity, it won’t be long before no one under the age of 80 gives AF about the Oscars.
Overall Winner: Golden Globes
