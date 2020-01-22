Culture / Entertainment
Bounty Law

Is Tarantino’s New ‘Bounty Law’ Series the Start of the Return of Westerns? (Here’s Hoping)

by Josh Plainse

Quentin Tarantino plans on writing and directing five episodes of Bounty Law. That TV show is, of course, inspired by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, played an Old West bounty hunter on Bounty Law in the ’50s. The fictional series was inspired by Western television of the late ’50s and early ’60s such as Wanted Dead or AliveTales of Wells Fargo, and The Rifleman. In an interview with Deadline, Tarantino opened up about his desire to move forward with a Bounty Law TV show and emphasized the fact that it may take a while. There is no word on whether or not DiCaprio will reprise his role as Jack Cahill (probably not). Still, it’s exciting to know we may be getting more Tarantino before his 10th and final film. Maybe his Western revival will mainstream gunslingers again (a fan can hope). As we wait for the Bounty Law to grace our screens, here is a ranked list of our favorite Western films.

