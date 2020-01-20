10 Weirdest Live-Action Talking Animal Movies (Now That the Cringe-Worthy ‘Dolittle’ Is in Theaters)

‘Cat in the Hat’

Of all the talking animal movies that have ever seen the light of day, Cat in the Hat is by far the weirdest. In the wake of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Hollywood was eager to get another Dr. Seuss property off the ground. So what happens when you decide to adapt The Cat in the Hat with Mike Myers in full cat prosthetics and a first-time director and infamous production designer Bo Welch? The result is something that can only be described is an acid-trip fever dream that is wrapped up in the guise of being a children’s movie. Watch Cat in the Hat stoned and you won’t be disappointed.