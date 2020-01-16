Culture / Entertainment
Morbius

Jared Leto Clearly Dying to Get Pulled Into Spider-Man’s Billion-Dollar Web With First Trailer For ‘Morbius’

by Taylor Salan

Out of all the Marvel characters that deserve their own movie adaptation, Morbius, the living vampire, isn’t at the top of the list. Even within the Spider-Man rogue’s gallery, Morbius is a C-tier villain at best. Especially with someone like Jared Leto playing the titular character, it’s hard to justify a reason for this movie to exist. As it turns out, Leto is willing to do whatever it takes to get pulled into Spider-Man’s billion-dollar web – even it means that he literally has to die in the latest trailer for Morbius. With that in mind, here are some of the best moments from the first trailer for Morbius.

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

Marvel makeover: Kumail Nanjiani Is the Latest Unlikely Actor to Get Jacked

This Week in Trailers: Marvel Digs Up Some ‘New Mutants’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.