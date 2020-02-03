Culture / Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Becomes Double Nominee, Potentially Coining Term ‘Double Trophy Wife’

by Josh Plainse

No, not “trophy wife” in the archaic and derogatory sense, in a redefining way. Scarlett Johansson has now become only the 12th actor to be nominated for two acting Oscars in the same year. She did this by portraying women who were anything but ordinary or idealistic wives. On the one hand, you have her depiction of Nicole, rediscovering her independence throughout an arduous divorce ( Best Actress, Marriage Story) and on the other you have Rosie, just trying to keep it together for her Nazi son during WWII (Best Supporting Actress, Jojo Rabbit). None of the prior double nominees ever won two Oscars in the same year; while Johansson’s work last year was exceptional, the odds are against her inventing the neologism “double trophy wife.” As we pray to the Academy, here is a list of the 11 double nominees to have come before her. 

