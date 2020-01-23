Culture / Entertainment
The ‘Joker’ Movie Guide to Creating an Oscar-Worthy Comic Book Film (That Blows Out Every Superhero Movie Before It)

by Josh Plainse

Joker leads this year’s Oscar race with 11 nominations—the most ever for a comic book movie. Twelve years ago, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight received eight Oscar nominations and was not only the most-nominated comic book movie at the time but also began a discussion regarding the genre’s credibility. The Dark Knight’s Best Picture snub actually forced the Academy to expand the Best Picture list to include more mainstream titles. Before Heath Ledger’s Joker and his paint-stained hands appeared on screen, no one seemed to take the genre seriously.

Joker and The Dark Knight have more in common than just an iconic criminal; both films provoke the same question: is this a comic book movie? One is more equitable to a twisted character piece and the other a crime thriller. No one asked this genre question when talking about Avengers: Endgame or even last year’s Black Panther (which received seven nominations). What is it about these DC films that makes them Oscar-worthy in a way that Tony Stark will never be? In an attempt to answer that question (and the former), here is the Joker movie guide to creating an Oscar-worthy comic book film.

