Culture / Entertainment
Academy Award Nominations

Oscar Snubs: 10 People Brutally Ignored by the 2020 Academy Award Nominations

by Sabrina Cognata

Although we may believe that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are an authority on film, even they screw up. In fact, they dropped the ball in the same way that the Hollywood Foreign Press did with the Golden Globes. They nominated the usual suspects (white men) while leaving out a bevy of talented women and people of color. More than that, they snubbed marginalized filmmakers who are finally getting the attention they deserve elsewhere. Since they were snubbed, you likely won’t see these people on the red carpet, but you should at least know their names. Keep reading for our list of biggest snubs at the 2020 Academy Award nominations.

Photo: STX Films (Getty Images)

Keep ’em coming: The Best Oscars Moments the Academy Would Love to Forget

Surprise: The 10 Most Unexpected 2020 Golden Globes Winners

What do you think the biggest snub of the 2020 Academy Awards nominations was? Let us know in the comments! 

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.