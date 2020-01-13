Oscar Snubs: 10 People Brutally Ignored by the 2020 Academy Award Nominations

Although we may believe that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are an authority on film, even they screw up. In fact, they dropped the ball in the same way that the Hollywood Foreign Press did with the Golden Globes. They nominated the usual suspects (white men) while leaving out a bevy of talented women and people of color. More than that, they snubbed marginalized filmmakers who are finally getting the attention they deserve elsewhere. Since they were snubbed, you likely won’t see these people on the red carpet, but you should at least know their names. Keep reading for our list of biggest snubs at the 2020 Academy Award nominations.

Photo: STX Films (Getty Images)

Keep ’em coming: The Best Oscars Moments the Academy Would Love to Forget

1/10 Best Director: Greta Gerwig for 'Little Women' The Academy really dropped the ball here. Even after Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais called out the Hollywood Foreign Press for not nominating Greta Gerwig for Best Director, the Academy decided to snub Gerwig. In a super awkward move, they nominated Little Women for Best Picture, but somehow failed to cohesively understand that the director is a key element to building a film that is worthy of Best Picture.

2/10 Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Foxx for 'Just Mercy' Jamie Foxx's portrayal of an innocent man on death row has been getting a lot of buzz. The former Oscar winner's performance in the social justice legal drama Just Mercy is as heartbreaking as him getting excluded from a nomination.

3/10 Best Actress: Florence Pugh for 'Midsommar' Ari Aster's brilliant breakup film Midsommar was one of the most talked about films of 2019, and that's primarily due to a brilliant performance by Florence Pugh who is the driving force behind the film.

4/10 Best Original Song: Beyoncé for 'The Lion King' If you're going to nominate anyone for Best Original Song, good lord, let it be our savior Beyoncé. This snub is an eye roll that goes on forever.



5/10 Best Actor: Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman' Taron Egerton's portrayal of rock icon Elton John in Rocketman should have been a shoo-in for Best Actor. His win at the Golden Globes clearly held no weight when it came time for the Academy to vote.

6/10 Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez for 'Hustlers' Without J.Lo, there's really no reason to watch Hustlers. She carries the film, gives it depth, and her performance (not to mention that pole dance) is worthy of many, many awards. Unfortunately for her, the Academy doesn't find this stripper role worthy of a nomination. Typical.

7/10 Best Actor: Eddie Murphy for 'Dolomite Is My Name' Eddie Murphy is a comedy icon, which is why he could so adeptly portray blaxploitation icon Rudy Ray Moore in the Netflix film Dolomite Is My Name. Even though he was nominated for a Golden Globe for this role, it wasn't enough for the Academy to give him a chance to take home an Oscar.

8/10 Best Actress: Lupita Nyong'o for 'Us' Lupita Nyong'o took home an Oscar in 2013 for her role in 12 Years a Slave, so she's proven she's got the chops. Still, it's disappointing that her performance of two totally horrifying characters in Jordan Peele's Us was overlooked. Unfortunately, her hair-raising performance wasn't enough for the Academy to give her another shot to take home an award.



9/10 Best Actress: Awkwafina for 'The Farewell' If anyone was robbed during the nominations, it was up and comer Awkwafina. She dominated as the hilarious BFF in last years Crazy Rich Asians while also showing her dramatic side in the heartbreaking film The Farewell, which she won a Golden Globe for. She'll be back and we hope the Academy can realize her worth by then.

10/10 Best Director: Alma Har'el for 'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har'el became an outspoken critic of the Hollywood Foreign Press for the lack of female nominees for Best Director. So it's no surprise that the Academy decided to snub her for her directorial debut of Shia LaBeouf's powerful autobiographical story of addiction. Honey Boy put her on the map, so we'll obviously see more from her, but as long as she criticizes the powers that be, it's unlikely she'll be nominated.

What do you think the biggest snub of the 2020 Academy Awards nominations was? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.