Robotic Cat Toys That Follow Commands Are CES 2020 Favorite, Real Cats Outraged That Any Cat Would Be Approachable

For years, we’ve been sold this idea that the perfect pet is the robotic dog. However, 2020 is the dawn of a new era, one where a robotic cat actually follows commands with…feline-like precision. Obviously, the cat community at large considers such a thing to be laughable at best, noting that cats designed to act like dogs are simply robotic dogs humans have labeled cats. Still, this hasn’t prevented Chinese company Elephant Robotics from producing the CES 2020 must-have item, MarsCat. Keep reading to find out more about this electronic wonder real cats are turning their noses up at.

1/8 MarsCat Is Bionic and Independent Not unlike actual felines, the MarsCat is programmed to do its own thing. This includes regular cat stuff like destroying things you love, getting litter everywhere, and sleeping all day.

2/8 MarsCat Bends to Your Will Unlike a real cat, MarsCat is programmed to entertain you. It can feel, hear, and see. However, it won't always do whatever you ask of it because technically...it's still a cat.

3/8 It Will Claim Things as Its Own MarsCat will identify and play with toys. This totally typical cat behavior will have real cats rolling their eyes as you are forced to give up things like your Tesla or your iPhone to a flipping robot cat.

4/8 You Help MarsCat Develop Its Personality So if you end up with a cat that acts like a cat, just remember you get what you pay for. And that's a cat that doesn't poop but will still ignore you.



5/8 It Interacts With Real Cats If what you want to see is a battle royal between something made by God versus machine, you know what to do.

6/8 It Has Ultra Realistic Responses Every response you get from your MarsCat depends on how you interact with it. But no matter what, it promises to swat at your hand when you're trying to show affection because: cat.

7/8 MarsCat Is Programmable One thing your precious feline friend can't do is be programmed. Because of this, you do things as superficial as customize your cat's eyes. Who doesn't want a cat with heart-shaped pupils?

8/8 MarsCat Is Perfect If you want all the annoyances of a cat, without the fluffy goodness of an actual cat, MarsCat is for you. For the rest of us, there are tons of real cats out there that need a home.

Would you want a robotic cat that acts like a dog? Why not just get an actual dog instead of altering the personality of cats? Let us know what you think in the comments!

