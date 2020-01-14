Culture / Entertainment
Birds of Prey

Final ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer Is as Bonkers as Harley Quinn’s Psyche

by Taylor Salan

As the eighth entry in the DC Cinematic Universe, Birds of Prey is an interesting experiment. It’s the first R-rated entry in the DCCU, while also being the first cinematic outing of the titular superhero team. At the same time, it’s a pseudo-sequel to the atrocious Suicide Squad, which is never a great place to start from. With director Cathy Yan at the helm of Harley Quinn’s latest adventure, the film looks to reflect the bonkers psyche that the cupid of crime is so famous for. In other words, the single life is looking good for Harley Quinn and her cohorts. With Birds of Prey due out in theaters next month, here are some of the best moments from the final trailer for the film.

