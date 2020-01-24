Mandatory Movie Battles: Sam Mendes’s ‘1917’ vs. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’

Direction

Time is the cornerstone of both Dunkirk and 1917; it is how their respective directors depict time that defines each narrative. In Dunkirk, Nolan uses three different timelines to traverse the events of Dunkirk—leading up to the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches. The movie seamlessly cuts between solders on the beach (one week before), a civilian vessel (one day before), and air support (one hour before) until the timelines intersect. Nolan fine-tuned his directorial reservoir when crafting Dunkirk; it has the typical Nolan intellect, look and feel, dialed down just enough to do the period justice.

Much like Nolan, Mendes is at the top of his game with 1917. However, where Nolan refines his non-chronological brand of storytelling, Mendes manufactures something new; 1917 is edited to appear as one long take (two if you count the night/day separation), taking place in real time and never cuts. The story follows two British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, who need to deliver a message before 1,600 of their comrades are slaughtered, one of which is Blake’s brother. It takes a hot minute to adjust to the way 1917 is shot. Rarely do we get to see a film that is dead set on drawing you in. If you buy into the movie’s “gimmick,” it’s quite possibly the most startling and intimate war film ever made. The amount of focus and tenacity it must’ve taken to pull 1917 off is unparalleled.

Winner: 1917