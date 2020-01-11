This Week in Trailers: Marvel Digs Up Some ‘New Mutants’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The New Mutants. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: 20th Century Fox

The New Mutants

Twentieth Century Fox has released the new trailer for the long-awaited release of Fox’s last X-Men film The New Mutants, featuring cool new footage that highlights each of the main cast members’ powers. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams, the film is scheduled to finally hit the theaters on April 3.

Birds of Prey

The final trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly-anticipated DC film Birds of Prey has been released, featuring lots of new footage including scenes of Harley Quinn’s post-break-up with Joker and the first look at Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask costume. The video also gives us a better look at the team’s dynamic and some of the action scenes while also highlighting each of the main characters’ quirks. The film is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 7.

Brahms: The Boy II

STXfilms has released the official trailer for the horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II, starring Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery. The film will debut in theaters on Feb. 21.

A Fall From Grace

Netflix has released the official trailer for Tyler Perry’s thriller A Fall from Grace, starring Crystal Fox. The movie will debut on Netflix on Jan. 17.

First Cow

A24 has released the official First Cow trailer for their upcoming drama starring John Magaro and Orion Lee. The movie will arrive in theaters beginning March 6.