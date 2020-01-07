Binge & Buy: The ‘Joker’ Is on You

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of January 7! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Joker, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019.

1/10 'Joker' This film is an original, standalone story. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. Photo: Warner Bros.

2/10 'The Lighthouse' Two lighthouse keepers (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) fight each other for survival and sanity on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. This movie comes from Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind horror masterpiece The Witch. Photo: A24

3/10 'The Shed' When Stan discovers a murderous vampire living in his shed, he knows he must destroy it. But his best friend Dommer has a much more sinister plan. Photo: Sideshow Pictures

4/10 'The Nightshifter' Steñio can talk to the dead. If he isn't careful, his gift will be a curse. Photo: Canal Brasil



5/10 'Brick' A teenage loner pushes his way into the underworld of a high school crime ring to investigate the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Bergman Lustig Productions

6/10 'Wrinkles the Clown' (DVD) It started with an online video that went viral. Wrinkles the clown had been hired by parents to scare their misbehaving child. Follow this eerie real-life character. Photo: Crush Pictures

7/10 'Cobra Woman' After Ramu discovers that his fiancée Tollea has been kidnapped by a lost tribe and taken to a Pacific isle, he and his friend Kado set out across the seas to find her. Photo: Universal Pictures

8/10 'The Hellbenders' Screen legend Joseph Cotten stars as the fanatical patriarch of a family of ex-Confederate killers who massacre an army convoy to finance an invasion of the North. But before they can reignite the Civil War, they'll have to smuggle a coffin crammed with stolen cash across a frontier enflamed by lust, violence and extreme vengeance. Photo: Tecisa Film



9/10 'Kill Them All and Come Back Alone' In 1864, mercenary Clyde MacKay (Chuck Connors) leads a squad of hard-case cutthroats on a mission for the Confederate high command: infiltrate an enemy fortress and steal a million dollars in gold from the Union Army. Photo: Fida Cinematografica

10/10 'Dr. Cyclops' Set in the Peruvian jungle, this 1940 landmark science-fiction adventure, directed by pioneering filmmaker Ernest Schoedsack, follows four explorers as they search for legendary physicist Dr. Cyclops. Photo: Paramount Pictures

